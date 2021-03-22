The inaugural Janet Peek and Ann Champion Women of Distinction and Honor Awards ceremony is scheduled 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, and is held via Zoom.
Attendance is available at https://tamuc.zoom.us/j/9959049953
Those being honored during the free event include Dr. Mary Hendrix, Claudia Santibanez-Garcia, Betty Casselberry, Rolonda Henry, Paula Blow, Harriet Williams, Etta Herring, Maria Ada Santiabanez, Opal Pannell, Veronica Reed, Becky Thompson and Kathleen Sullivan Hooten.
Guest speaker will be Dr. Kimberly McLeod, Dean of Education and Human Services of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
• Champion was the only child born to Claxton and Davie Crockett Bly on Dec. 19, 1925, in Greenville.
She attended and graduated from Greenville ISD, went to Wylie College in Marshall, Texas, and after graduation she became an educator.
In 1952, she married Harry Glen Champion of Commerce. They had one daughter, Andre. They resided in Commerce and were both educators in the Commerce Independent School District, where she taught for more than 50 years.
• Peek received a Bachelor of Arts in 1966 and Master of Arts in 1972, and was 18 hours toward doctoral degree in English at Texas A&M University-Commerce
She was married to the late Robert Peek and was a Board Member of Commerce Leadership Institute; Commerce Schools Educational Enrichment Foundation; former TAMU-Commerce Engagement Foundation Board, Director Emeritus, TAMU-Commerce Alumni Board; Trustee Hunt Regional Healthcare, and Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation Board. Peek was an educator with Commerce ISD and the TAMU-Commerce Secondary and Higher Education Department.
Peek was Inducted into the Commerce ISD Hall of Honor in 2011; received the Gold Blazer award from TAMUC-Commerce and was an Alumni Ambassador, Secondary and Higher Education, TAMU-Commerce; and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rheba Martin Icenhower Awards Ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.