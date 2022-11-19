Omega’s Biscuits and Eggs in Commerce will be showing how thankful they are for their community by offering free Thanksgiving lunch to anyone who wants it Thursday.
To provide the meals, the restaurant was able to find several local businesses who were willing to be sponsors.
“Omega’s is beyond grateful for the business community willing to participate in our Feed The Community Event,” a post on Omega’s Facebook page said. “Due to a combination of efforts of these high ranking businesses, Omega’s will have the ability to host and provide food to 1,500 people this year from all over Commerce and Hunt County on Thanksgiving Day.”
The meals will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will consist of roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, a small salad, cranberry sauce, and a choice of drink and dessert. Guests also be given a bag of fruit to take home before leaving.
In addition to the meal, Omega’s will be offering entertainment with East Texas singer-songwriter Don Louis.
Omega’s is located at 1814 Monroe St. in Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.