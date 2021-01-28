Wilma Mozelle Gentry McFadden Hyatt was born December 4, 1925 in Hunt County to W.L. and Ellen Gentry. She passed away January 25, 2021 in Greenville, TX. She is survived by her son Danny McFadden and wife Deborah of Rowlett; her daughter Cheryl McFadden Beaty and husband Russell of Edmond, …