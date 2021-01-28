The Commerce Economic Development Corporation and the city of Commerce announced Huaru Pipe, Inc. is coming to Commerce.
Approximately 60,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space has been remodeled; and with support of incentives and tax abatements from the city of Commerce, the Commerce EDC and Hunt County, Zhejiang Valtec, a Chinese global leader in heating and plumbing technology, has expanded its footprint to the United States with the opening of Huaru Pipe.
Huaru Pipe will be manufacturing PEX pipe through the process of plastic extrusion. Two of their three lines have been completed and commissioned, with a third line in the final stages. The CEDC refurbished the existing rail spur as a means for transportation of raw material, which also brings added business to the NETEX rail line.
The initial investment was more than $5 million and is expected to create 50-plus jobs over the next six to 24 months, with annual salaries paying up to six figures. Further investment and growth are planned.
This facility will use technically advanced processes to produce Monosil PEX pipe, an enhanced and industry-leading formulation, providing customers improved performance and better cost. Initially, Huaru will focus on commercial markets, but expects to expand into retail markets.
“This facility shows how American suppliers working with local government and Chinese companies can create high paying quality manufacturing jobs on American soil while offering world-class products at globally competitive costs, said Operation Manager Laura Stiles.
Stiles comes to Commerce from Syracuse, New York, and brings 25 years of manufacturing experience. No stranger to Texas, Stiles spent three years in Brownsville and three years in El Paso.
