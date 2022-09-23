COMMERCE — Just for the record, it is pronounced “bow dark.”
The annual Bois d’Arc Bash is this weekend, kicking off the City of Commerce’s loving celebration of the bois d’arc tree.
Commerce has been hosting the Bash each fourth Saturday in September since 1986, and the event traditionally draws huge crowds of musicians, artists, merchandise vendors and more.
Events begin Friday morning with the Bois D’Arc Golf Tournament at Sand Hills Country Club. Activities continue in downtown Commerce on Friday evening with vendor booths opening at 5 p.m.
Live music Friday include performances by the Panimation Steel Drum Band, Cross Trail Band and The Heroes — Joel Weaver & Brad Davis., followed at 9 p.m. by Brad Davis and the Shredheads.
On Saturday, the Commerce Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and vendor booths open at 9 a.m. as the Rotary Club hosts a blood drive in front of City Hall.
The line up for the annual Bois d’Arc Bash parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at City Park, the parade begins at 10 a.m. and arrives at the downtown square at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:45 a.m. and the live entertainment includes the Dixieland Band, The Blandelles, the Li-Sher Dance Studio, the Dexter Rowe Band, Nevermind and Bad Moon Rising with Twisted Whiskey topping off the night at 8:30 p.m.
Entry to the Bash is free to the public and is presented by the Commerce Chamber of Commerce and other sponsors. Dogs are not allowed on the square during the Bash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.