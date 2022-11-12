Driven by a love of nature, watercolorist and Commerce resident Walt Davis’ path to becoming a nationally recognized artist wasn’t exactly conventional.
With a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a minor in geography, and with a master’s degree in wildlife science, Davis worked for nearly 30 years as a curator for the Dallas Museum of Natural History, where he began collaborating with muralists in the creation of dioramas for the museum.
“I was curator of vertebrate collections, so I was setting up stuffed (taxidermied) birds and other specimens in displays, and muralists painted the backgrounds,” Davis said. “As I worked with them, I got into watercolors and learned to paint.”
As his skills grew in painting with both watercolors and acrylics, Davis found that he liked the somewhat unpredictable nature of the medium.
“I believe that pigment dissolved in water and applied to paper produces more luminous color than any other medium,” Davis said. “Watercolor and acrylic are mercurial, and though sometimes difficult, are always full of surprises, so I constantly weigh the importance of original intent against unexpected opportunities.
“For me, painting in watercolor and acrylic is a series of negotiations with the medium often involving painful decisions, trade offs and sacrifices,” Davis said. “The ever-present risk of failure lends excitement to the process and makes success especially sweet.”
Davis has now been painting watercolors for more than 50 years, and for much of that time of honing his craft, he had little success getting his work shown in national exhibitions. That was until he found a unique subject that helped set him apart from other artists: insects.
“For several years, I didn’t have any luck getting anything into the American Watercolor Society’s exhibition, but one day I found a dead katydid, looked at it under a microscope and decided to paint a closeup of it and made it really colorful,” Davis said. “That painting ended up winning an award in the 2013 American Watercolor Society’s competition in New York and was featured in the society’s traveling show that year.”
Since then, Davis has submitted paintings (many of them depicting katydids, praying mantises, wasps and beetles) and has had them shown in several exhibitions with the American Watercolor Society, Southwestern Watercolor Society, Texas Watercolor Society, Richardson Civic Art Society, Greenville Art League, and Western Federation of Watercolor Societies. He has also been made a signature member in many of those societies.
In addition to submitting work for exhibitions, Davis was an artist in residence for three national parks in 2019. During his residency, he painted landscapes of the Guadalupe Mountains, Capitol Reef, and Padre Island National Seashore.
Davis’ love of nature also led him and his wife, Isabel, to co-author a book, “Exploring the Edges of Texas,” an account of their 4,000-mile journey around the perimeter of Texas.
“The book is made up of pencil sketches I did of several sites, and they’re combined with accounts from people who saw them 90, 100, 120 years ago, and seeing how their descriptions match or differ with how they appear today,” Davis said. “I also enjoyed looking at old photographs and sketches of those places and positioning myself to where I saw exactly what was in the picture.
“It was an amazing feeling, standing at the exact spots where the people who took those photos and drew those sketches stood all those years ago,” he added.
Davis has also written another book, titled “Building an Ark for Texas: The Evolution of the Natural History Museum,” which is sort of a history/memoir about the Dallas Museum of Natural History, telling the story of how teams of scientists, taxidermists, explorers, artists and teachers worked together to fulfill the museum’s mission to educate and inspire.
Currently, Davis has some of his paintings on display and for sale at At the Top Art Gallery inside the Uptown Forum in downtown Greenville.
Many of the paintings at the gallery in Greenville are of historic buildings, including some in the Hunt and Hopkins County area – such as a farmhouse in Wolfe City and the old post office in Sulphur Springs. At the Top also has a few of his landscapes on display, including a long, panoramic painting of Baumans Pond in Dothan, Alabama.
Those who would like to learn more about Davis’ work or arrange to attend one of his workshops can do so by visiting his website www.waltdavisart.com.
