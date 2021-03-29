By Alice Reese
Herald-Banner Contributor
His metal sculptures fuse diverse elements which are then embellished with vivid colors and variegated patterns. Regionally and nationally acclaimed sculptor Jerry Dodd creates extraordinary art, and some of his welded and painted steel pieces are on exhibit now.
As a college student, Dodd discovered his fascination for a particular kind of art.
“I always knew that I wanted to be involved in art some way or another,” he said. “After taking university art classes, I really found my comfort zone in metal sculpture. It’s been a passion of mine ever since.”
The Commerce resident was a professor in the Department of Art at Texas A&M University-Commerce from 1977 to 2006. He and his family moved to Texas from upstate New York. Since his retirement, he continues to focus on his sculptures and also on other visual arts.
“Currently I’ve been doing a lot of 2D things--collage work and prints. They are much less labor intensive than sculpture.” Dodd said during a recent interview. “In fact, I’ll be showing some of those at the ArtCentre of Plano in May.”
Dodd already has quite a connection to the ArtCentre, which is located in Haggard Park in downtown Plano.
The sculptor installed six of his large sculptures at the ArtCentre during July 2020.
“The courtyard was already there,” he said. “They liked my work and wanted some brightly colored pieces for the sculpture garden. I brought pieces over there and chose the placement of each piece for variety and to complement the wholeness of the space. In addition, the display is lit at night.
“The ArtCentre covers about a city block. It has landscaping, a bandshell and a hiking trail path. One of the oldest homes in Plano is there for wedding receptions and other events.”
In a Facebook post, the ArtCentre includes remarks about Dodd and his sculptures.
“Visit the Sculpture Garden at the ArtCentre of Plano located in Haggard Park in downtown Plano. The Jerry Dodd painted steel sculptures will fuel your imagination and stir your creativity.”
Within the 162-acre Hall Office Park in Frisco, the Texas Sculpture Garden & Hall Park Art Collection contains more than forty works of contemporary sculpture.
“I have a piece called “Trident Marker” that is part of the permanent collection there,” he said. “The collection is focused on Texas sculptures, and is indoors and outdoors. My piece is indoors.”
During 2020, Dodd’s piece titled “Scythe” was selected for the Irving Art Center’s “Texas and Neighbors” multi-state virtual show.
The Wichita Falls Arts Council has been sponsoring a yearlong sculpture exhibit on the grounds of the Kemp Center for the Arts for the past sixteen years.
“I will be showing next month in the Wichita Falls sculpture garden,” Dodd said. “I will be one of the ten sculptors who have works there for a year.”
A striking large blue piece fabricated by Dodd is on exhibit at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Biennial Outdoor Sculpture Invitational Exhibition at present.
Byron Taylor of Greenville owns several Dodd sculptures.
“Jerry’s sculptures are so colorfully inspiring to me,” Taylor said. “I really like both metal and colorful art and Jerry’s work is both. He has such a wonderful collection of available work that when I decided to buy one of his larger substantial pieces, I had so much fun deciding. I was inspired by so many of them.”
In constructing his artwork, Dodd welds steel sections. After welding, he uses a good quality primer before painting. But sometimes he follows a different process to get a baked-on finish which is weather proofed and will not rust.
“Another way is to have it powder coated,” he said. “You take something like lawn furniture, sandblast it and then put it in an oven. As it heats, you blow in material that magnetically bonds to the steel. You are limited to one color at a time in this process. My pieces at the ArtCentre of Plano are powder coated.”
Barbara Frey was a colleague of Dodd’s in the art faculty at Texas A&M-Commerce University
“I have enjoyed following the development of Jerry’s sculpture for many years,” Frey said. “One of the aspects of Jerry’s work I value the most is that it always offers me surprises, particularly in the selection of found parts which he welds together into a cohesive, expertly designed whole. I appreciate the element of whimsy in some of these unexpected combinations as well as the often exuberant use of color.”
Part of Dodd’s imaginative construction comes from his inclusion of found objects such as lengths of chain.
“I incorporate things that I might find in a scrap yard or empty lot,” he said. “I can use a Costco box. I try to be alert to what’s around me to see if it might be usable in the artwork.
“A lot of the pieces do incorporate tools. I kind of like that tools that had been used by somebody, possibly to make a living and then discarded, could be part of my work. To me, they still have artistic or visual interest. I’ve used hand tools in the context of the sculpture over the last few years.”
