In an effort to improve infrastructure, and in turn attract more businesses to Commerce, the Commerce City Council two weeks ago adopted a downtown master plan.
The decision came after six months of discussions between city staff, a community advisory committee and representatives of city planning consultant Freese and Nichols.
With a projected total cost of about $4 million, the proposed improvements largely deal with safety but also include the building of a plaza and improvements to the Farmers Market area. The city is now in the process of submitting a grant application to the Texas Department of Transportation with hopes of getting the whole project funded.
At the last Commerce City Council meeting, Wendy Shabay Bonneau, an urban planner with Freese and Nichols, explained that the proposed improvements to safety include:
• Easier sidewalk accessibility for the elderly and disabled (steps, handrails, ramps, etc.).
• Angled parking along Washington Street.
• Geometric improvements to the intersection of Washington and Bonham Alley to make it safer.
• Improving the intersection of Main and Alamo Street for safer left turns.
• Increase the number of handicapped parking spots.
As for the proposed new plaza and improvements to the farmers market, the intent is to make them multi-use spaces for concerts, festivals and other outdoor events. These upgrades include: shade structures, a water feature, landscaping, increased street lighting, more outdoor seating and restrooms that serve the greater downtown area.
Bonneau described the plan as combining opportunities for “a unique blend of business, entertainment and public spaces; characterized by walkable streets, inviting outdoor spaces, and well-established architecture.”
In regard to the city’s grant application to the Texas Department of Transportation to fund the project, Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee assured that the city’s intention is to go forward with the proposed project and not let the master plan become “another three-ring binder that never gets looked at again.”
The city paid Freese and Nichols $24,500 for its help in applying for the $4 million grant.
