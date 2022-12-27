The public is being asked to comment on a plan by Greenville city officials to seek federal assistance for a proposed capital improvements project at Majors Field Airport.
The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) has received a request from the City of Greenville, that could potentially impact the environment and/or historic properties and may be located in and affect a floodplain, according to a public notice.
The proposed project calls for construction of a new roadway alignment for the existing Majors Road at the airport, constructed approximately 1,200 feet south of the existing Majors Road and be bordered to the west by FM 2101, which currently ties into the existing Majors Road to the east.
The total length of the new, four-lane undivided roadway would be approximately 2,000 feet and would also involve installing a new sanitary sewer main and water main along the roadway. Provisions would be made for future developments to connect to the infrastructure without damaging the roadway.
Information on the project is available for review at the Administration Building, 2821 Washington Street in Greenville or by calling the city at 903-457-3100.
Comments on the project should be received by the EPA Regional Office, 903 San Jacinto Blvd. Suite 206, Austin, Texas 78701
