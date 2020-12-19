Dozens of people gathered in front of a residence on Henry Street on Thursday night to pay their respects to a Greenville High School student killed in a tragic accident.
Vehicles filled the surrounding streets in the Washington Heights neighborhood during a candlelight vigil for Aramis Mora.
Greenville High School Principal Heath Jarvis was among the speakers during the memorial, recalling how Mora, 18, and a senior, was universally admired and respected, not only by her fellow students but by the teachers and administrators at the school.
“She will be part of graduation ceremonies,” Jarvis said. “She will receive her diploma because she is a part of this class and will always be remembered with this class.”
Mora was the victim of a Monday afternoon accident in which a car crashed into the family’s house. A statement issued by the Greenville Police Department indicated officers responded to the 4700 block of Henry Street Monday about a major accident. As officers arrived on the scene it was discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with the house, striking and killing Mora, who was learning virtually at the time. The driver of the vehicle was injured and was flown by helicopter to a Metroplex hospital.
The investigation into the accident was reported to be ongoing Friday.
The Greenville Independent School District said Mora attended Greenville ISD schools her entire life, starting at Crockett Elementary as a kindergartener and also attending Carver Elementary, the Sixth Grade Center and Greenville Middle School.
Many of those who spoke Thursday night noted how Mora was a gifted and dedicated artist. Many of her works were displayed surrounding an altar outside of the home, which was filled with offerings of flowers, candles, balloons and more.
“Now she will color the clouds for God,” noted her brother Gustavo.
