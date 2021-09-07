The next meeting of a new satellite club of the Greenville Rotary dedicated to raising awareness of the extent of human trafficking in Hunt County and the surrounding area is scheduled this evening.
The public meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Landmark On Lee, 2920 Lee Street in Greenville. Those attending to not need to be a member of the Rotary Club.
The club’s Katy Ridge helped organize the new club, which developed following a weekly meeting of the Greenville Rotary. Ridge has said the intention was to reach out to segments of the community which could help make a difference.
The club is focused on spreading awareness of how to recognize human trafficking and how to respond when it is taking place.
• Additional information about the Poiema Foundation is available at the organization’s web site at www.poiemafoundation.org
* The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 or tet “Be Free 23 3733
* The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 / www.missingkids.com
