Law enforcement agencies will be keeping tabs on those motorists traveling over the river and through the woods, and also driving along area highways, this week.
A Community Thanksgiving service is scheduled tonight, with free Thanksgiving meals offered at two locations Thursday.
There will be time for parades, an extra helping of cranberry sauce and football on Thursday, and shopping early on Friday morning, as many of us will have an extended weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday.
• The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 28. DPS Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.
“This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”
DPS participates annually in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday. During the 2020 enforcement effort, a total of 36,902 warnings and citations were issued, including 5,287 for speeding; 752 for driving without insurance; 513 for seat belt and child seat violations; and 245 violations for Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 395 felony arrests, 205 DWI arrests and 120 fugitive arrests.
• A Community Thanksgiving Service is scheduled in Greenville at 7 p.m this evening at The Church at River Oaks, 5903 Joe Ramsey Boulevard. The event is being presented by the Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. The offering being accepted during the service go toward benefiting Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH and Community Seeds.
• For those Hunt County residents who are seeking a free Thanksgiving meal, the “Feed The Hungry” event is planned at Clark Street Christian Church, 1402 Clark Street in Greenville. For the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 the dinners, starting at 10:30 a.m., will be for carry out or delivery only. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. To order meals, interested persons can call 903-455-3148. in Commerce, Omega’s Biscuits N’Eggs, 1814 Monroe Street, is hosting the “Feeding the Community” free Thanksgiving lunch. The restaurant will provide a meal of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, drink and dessert. Additional information is available by calling 903-266-3002.
• All State of Texas, Hunt County and City of Greenville government offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday. Some Hunt County offices may also be closing early Wednesday. Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Banks and other financial institutions will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday. The Herald-Banner business office will be closed Thursday and Friday.
