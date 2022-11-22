There will be time for parades, an extra helping of cranberry sauce and football on Thursday, and shopping early on Friday morning as many of us, except the turkeys, will have an extended weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Drivers will want to use extra caution while traveling over the river and through the woods.
• AAA Texas reported that approximately 3.6 million people will be driving 50 miles or more to their Thanksgiving destinations this year.
• The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced Texas Highway Patrol troopers will increase enforcement on the roads during the holiday. Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.
• All State of Texas, Hunt County and City of Greenville government offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday. Some Hunt County offices may also be closing early Wednesday. Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Banks and other financial institutions will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday. The Herald-Banner business office will be closed Thursday and Friday.
