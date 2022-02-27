“I will always be a Greenvillite and a Texan.”
These words were firmly uttered recently by Lou King, a beloved retired Hunt County teacher, as she prepared to collect her most treasured possessions for an imminent move to Alexandria, Mich., for apartment living close to younger generations of her family. She and her husband reared a daughter and two sons.
King has taught young children in school for almost 50 years. Her career began in the early 1960s, when she joined her good friend and neighbor Valerie Reynolds as an assistant in her private school, Happy Time Kindergarten, for its opening year in the former home housing Betty Hogue’s School of Dance.
The following year, with the encouragement of Reynolds, good friend Doris Tillery and husband Bob King, Lou opened Play Time on the other side of Mrs. Hogue’s School of Dance, making three schools in one building.
The two teachers continued their schools for 10 years, while King attended night classes in Commerce at East Texas State University to complete her degree and secure her Texas State Teaching Certificate. By choice, they closed their schools a year after Greenville ISD opened the first public kindergarten in town.
King taught her first year of public school for Boles Home, where she taught mixed ages of children with special remedial needs through the sixth grade. The following year, Greenville ISD Superintendent Wesley Martin welcomed her to Bowie Elementary for 19 years, plus one year at Austin Elementary School. She also served in the leadership of her professional organization. Like many Texas teachers, she retired after her first 20 years of public school teaching. She said many times, “I always loved what I was doing.”
And so, after a break from schools, she agreed to serve children and parents again when Farmersville ISD invited her to return to the career she loved best, teaching young children, for another 11 years. King jokes that she doesn’t know many others who have retired three times. However, she has spent many additional hours in summers and after school providing additional tutoring to help students be successful.
Her educational philosophy includes this: “Children should love school, be excited to go to school, have fun, and be happy to learn. I wanted them to enjoy school as much as I did.”
Nowadays, King is an active volunteer with the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Board, Wesley United Methodist Church, and the Greenville Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association (GARTSPA), a chapter of Texas State Teachers Association.
She is strong advocate for Texas Retired Teachers Association, the only state organization that ardently seeks improvement of the retirement benefits for all public school employees. She speaks knowledgeably of the importance of TRTA membership. “TRTA is the voice of us retirees who want and have earned justification for a Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) to our pensions to counter yearly inflation. I’m hopeful every single public school retiree will choose to become a member to help themselves and others like them.”
If King taught you, your parents, your grandchildren, or your great-grandchildren, you have certainly been blessed. And if you have worked with her at any time, you have experienced wise advice and wonderful support and encouragement to stay the course, and give your best efforts in your projects and activities.
