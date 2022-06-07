Aircraft missions involving everything from search and rescue to delivering human transplant organs will soon originate in Greenville with the establishment of a new Civil Air Patrol unit here.
“I think it’s a tremendous win for the city,” said Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom. “We have Majors Field, which is really an asset. We haven’t leveraged that asset over the years and this is one of the ways we can do that I think. I think it’s going to be great for the community for all the young people who are going to be able to participate in these (Civil Air Patrol) programs.”
For the time being, the Civil Air Patrol unit in Greenville will conduct cadet training at The Oaks Country Club. The unit will eventually move out to Majors Field after hangar space becomes available. The unit is recruiting cadets (ages 12-21) as well as senior members over age 18. The unit here is still in the recruitment stage. It also will need an aircraft or two from the Air Force as well as hangar space.
Ty Helton, manager of general aviation for the city of Greenville, said the city is working to establish a new taxiway for the Civil Air Patrol as well as develop hangar space for its aircraft. There is no definitive timeline as to when it will be complete.
So far, the Greenville unit has recruited eight cadets for its program. Eventually, it hopes to have 30 to 40, said flight Cmdr. Choya Shanahan, a longtime veteran of the Civil Air Patrol.
Founded on Dec. 1, 1941, to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service, the Civil Air Patrol has evolved into a premier public service organization that still carries out emergency service missions when needed — in the air and on the ground.
A civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, the Civil Air Patrol is responsible for three basic missions: emergency services, aerospace education and a cadet program.
Emergency services involves flights in which aviators help search for downed or missing aircraft, assist local law enforcement with search and rescue operations, and fly human organs to transplant centers.
According to Shanahan, the Civil Air Patrol has had a hand in saving 217 lives nationwide so far this fiscal year.
“We do 90% of all the search and rescue in the continental United States,” she noted.
Flying Air Force-issued single-engine Cessnas, Civil Air Patrol pilots also assist in such things as identifying flood potential for rivers and streams, making low-level route surveys, and even performing wildflower watches. They also do reconnaissance with FEMA, Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“Our purpose in getting this unit started in Greenville is to prepare young people, as well as people from the community who want to serve, to be prepared to take roles in aviation,” said Shanahan. In addition, the local Civil Air Patrol unit wants to “help build interest through aerospace education” across a variety of fields.
A main role of the Civil Air Patrol is in training and mentoring cadets, which range in age from 12-21.
Cadets receive training in four main areas: leadership, aerospace, physical fitness and character development.
Air Force Lt. Col. James Slayton, commander of the 645th AESS in Greenville, noted that some cadets have entered careers in the Air Force and become navigators, electronic warfare officers, career enlisted aviators and more.
A Civil Air Patrol cadet has “huge local mentorship opportunities,” he said.
Anyone interested in becoming a cadet or joining the Civil Air Patrol in Greenville can call Shanahan at 214 502-9637.
