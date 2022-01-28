The first citywide cleanup of the year is scheduled for Saturday
The City of Greenville and Waste Connections have set the event.
Under the contract with the company that the Greenville City Council adopted in June 2008, the company will provide four city-wide cleanup events each year. The events will be on the fourth Saturday of January, April, July and October.
The cleanup for Greenville residents is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at 4618 Ed Rutherford Drive. Proof of Greenville residency is required in the form of a utility bill, tax statement or driver’s license.
Residents will have a waste limit of four cubic yards, roughly a six-foot truck bed, and trailers must be 4-by-8 or smaller.
Items that will be accepted at the event include household waste, furniture, tires, construction material, washers and dryers, stoves, ovens and cooktops, microwaves, computers and monitors.
Items that cannot be accepted include paint, chemicals, automotive batteries, pesticides, air conditioners, refrigerators and freezers.
