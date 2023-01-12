The city of Greenville is seeing a slight dip in sales tax revenue to start the calendar year.
Greenville notched both hits and misses on the business front during 2022, but is likely to see some bright spots with the arrival of 2023.
A report issued Wednesday by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar indicated that Greenville will receive $962,766 in sales tax revenue this month, a reduction of roughly than $15,000, or 1.58%, from the $978,270 the city collected in January 2021.
Greenville saw a few businesses close shop in 2022, but others opened their doors.
In 2022, Greenville lost the popular Grubb’s Food For The Soul restaurant but welcomed several new options, including the Billito’s Italian at 4805 Moulton St.
In addition, a new McDonald’s opened at the end of 2022 near the intersection of Wesley Street and the Interstate 30 service road. The owner of the new restaurant and the existing McDonald’s at 4705 Moulton St.
Also, construction began on a planned travel center on the east edge of Greenville. The Roadster Travel Center will be located at 3000 Interstate 30 East, next to the Lamar Street overpass.
It is expected to include a convenience store, a new International House of Pancakes (IHOP), and a new Sonic Drive-In at the other end of a single building. Fuel pumps will be located in the front for travelers and the truck pumps will be in the rear along with truck scales and a rest area.
A projected opening for the center has not yet been announced.
Hegar said his office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts in Texas $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. The allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
The final numbers for the 2022 holiday season won’t be in until next month.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue that compose the city’s general fund. In Greenville, a portion of sales tax revenue is also rededicated toward the 4A economic development corporation.
