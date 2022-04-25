Just like a tree, the City of Greenville’s annual observance of Arbor Day keeps growing.
This year’s event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville. Keep Greenville Beautiful and the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department will again be hosting the celebration, and all K-4th graders will receive a tree seedling donated by the City of Greenville.
Volunteers from the Greenville High School Navy Jr. ROTC have been preparing the estimated 3,000 seedlings that will be given out.
Friday’s event also serves as the City of Greenville’s official recognition as an official Tree City USA.
The local celebration has grown each year since its beginnings at Arnold Park in 1994. Back then, a handful of Arbor Day fans and city officials planted a single tree in a brief ceremony.
Now, several hundred students and their parents can be counted on to fill the Civic Center for a morning of music, cake and fun.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters, the USDA Forest Service, the National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
To be named a Tree City, a community must meet four standards: have a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an annual Arbor Day observance. In Greenville, the Parks and Recreation Board also serves as the city's tree board.
Greenville has been designated as a Tree City each year since 1995.
