It is that time of year again when the local water supply can take on an unusual odor or taste the city of Greenville water supply conducts an annual conversion of disinfectants.
The process, occasionally referred to as a “chlorine burnout,” is scheduled to begin Wednesday, according to an announcement issued Monday by the city of Greenville. During the event, the Water Treatment Plant switches the disinfectant used in the system from the standard chloramine to free chlorine.
The change back to chloramines is scheduled on Thursday, July 2.
The Water Treatment Plant normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. For about four weeks the plant will be using chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine.”
The periodic and temporary conversion from chloramines to free chlorine, which is a normal procedure for water systems, ensures water safety in distribution lines and the highest quality of drinking water. The Water Department will continue to monitor chlorine levels and water-quality standards in the distribution system daily to ensure the safety of the water and that all state and regulatory standards are met in full.
Free chlorine is a stronger disinfectant than chloramine. As a result, water users may experience a slight change in the aesthetics of their water during the conversion, including noticeable “chlorine odor” and slight discoloration. Most symptoms should lessen after the first week and do not affect the safety of the water supply.
Questions may be directed to the Water Treatment Plant at 903-457-3190.
The Combined Consumers Special Utility District conducted its conversion during May. The utility serves more than 2 million citizens of Hunt, Kaufman, and Van Zandt counties and obtains water from Lake Tawkoni which is then purified and stored in the ground and elevated towers.
