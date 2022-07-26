The City of Greenville has announced it will be spraying a local neighborhood this week to control mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus:
Trapped mosquitoes, in the area of Arnold Park, tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Trucks will begin spraying at dusk for approximately two to three hours, Wednesday, July 27, Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29, weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.
To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA-registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as an active ingredient generally give longer protection.
For more preventative measures visit: https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/720/Mosquito-Prevention. Don’t spray repellent on the skin under clothing. Don’t use permethrin on skin. For details on
when and how to apply repellent, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.
Maps show the area to be sprayed.
