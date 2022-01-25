The Greenville City Council today intends to update citizens on the city’s ongoing street improvement program.
Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions of city staff during a special presentation that starts at 5 p.m. today at Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South.
In May 2021, a majority of Greenville voters, 82%, supported a $50 million street and road improvement program for the city. Public Utilities Director Press Tompkins is scheduled to give an update on the program and which streets are in line for improvements.
Also, the council will consider a host of other matters, including:
• A proposed zoning change from general retail to single-family at 4012 Stonewall St.;
• Establishing May 7 as the date for the next municipal elections and designating June 18 as the date for a runoff election;
• Consideration to authorize H&H Electrical Contractors Inc. of Terrell to provide and install electrical work on the Water Treatment Plant’s chemical room for power distribution for a fixed price of $145,628;
• Consideration of an ordinance authorizing Dedicated Controls LLC. to increase the feed rate of the chlorination system at the Water Treatment Plant, for a price not to exceed $150,000;
• Consideration of an ordinance authorizing H&H Electrical Contractors, Inc. from Terrell, Texas to provide electrical work for the Lake Tawakoni raw water intake pumps No. 3 and No. 4, for a fixed price of $398,343;
• Consideration of an ordinance authorizing Professional Services with Absolute Testing Services Inc. for testing and engineering at the Greenville Water Transfer Station at Lake Tawakoni for a fixed price of $90,746;
• Consideration of an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a new Motor Grader through RDO Equipment CO in the amount of $248,000;
• Consideration of an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a fleet of Generators (five generators and one mobile unit generator) in the amount of $420,471 through Waukesha-Pearce Industries (WPI);
• Consider a resolution setting a date for a public hearing for the purposes of establishing the City’s Capital Improvements Project List and Land Use Assumptions.
