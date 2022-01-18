Greenville residents will have an opportunity on Tuesday, Jan. 25 to be updated on the city’s ongoing street improvement program, Mayor Jerry Ransom announced at the last City Council meeting on Jan. 11.
Ransom said any citizen who has concerns or questions about the ongoing program will have an opportunity to have those questions addressed. The presentation is expected to begin at the start of the council’s 5 p.m. work session.
Ransom’s comments came in response to public comments made by Greenville resident Wayne Morris, who addressed the council at the Jan. 11 meeting.
Morris urged the city to be completely transparent and keep citizens informed about the status of the streets improvement program. “We need to work on that I believe,” Morris said, noting that some supporters of the bond issue are suspicious that “the wool’s been pulled over their eyes.”
In May 2021, 82% of voters endorsed a $50 million street and road improvement program for the city of Greenville. Voters supported a proposition that promised to design, develop, construct, improve, extend, and expand streets, thoroughfares, sidewalks, bridges, and other public ways of the city, including streetscaping, street lighting, right-of-way protection, utility relocation, and related storm drainage improvements throughout Greenville.
The latest update provided by the city in December shows that most of the 14 street projects identified to date for improvement were still in the design phase, with design and construction work on one (The Cedars Addition) 100% competed. Eight others were nearing design work completion and five were at about 30% completion.
