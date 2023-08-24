The Greenville Police Department moved one significant step forward in being able to have a substation on the south side of town after the Greenville City Council’s decision Tuesday, Aug. 22 to purchase the former Tractor Supply building at 2703 Traders Road.
With a negotiated price of $2.6 million, the property will add an 18,750-square-foot building and 3.77 acres for the police department’s use – which the officers should appreciate as their existing 33,668-square-foot building at 3000 Lee St. is strained by not only having a lack of office space but also having insufficient storage space for equipment.
“Since we’ve been doing such a good job at hiring (new officers), we really don’t have enough space for officers, and in every nook and cranny, we have equipment stored,” Police Chief Chris Smith said of the current station. “I was talking to someone about it, and they asked if we’d thought about using the old Tractor Supply.
“To me, for the future of this city and the future of this police department, it’s optimal,” Smith continued. “It is in the right location. It has easy access to Traders Road, State Highway 34, Interstate 30 and Roy Warren Parkway. It is also right in the heart of our retail district.
“Eventually, the city is going to have to do something for the police department,” Smith added. “I think this is probably the least expensive option.”
Smith also estimated that, by adding the substation, the department could double in size and still have sufficient room for staff and equipment.
While the city’s purchasing of the building was approved at the last council meeting, the renovation of the building has not yet been formally planned.
“We haven’t done any of the due diligence on this building yet. That would be in this next process,” City Manager Summer Spurlock said. “I didn’t want to move forward with spending any kind of money on architects, engineers or having any studies done until I was sure this was something that the council would get behind.
“It is set up ideally with things like a roll door in the back for storage,” Spurlock added. “Right now, it comes out to about $138 per square foot. Even with another $100 per square foot added (for renovation), it would still come out to less than a new building, which would run about $250-$450, and that’s without land, so this would get the land and a building structure, which could be pretty cost-effective for us.”
