A change has been announced in the way bulk items can be disposed of in Greenville.
City officials announced Tuesday that Waste Connections will be discontinuing the open-top containers at the Farmer’s Market, Fletcher Warren Civic Center, and the Sports Complex on Friday, April 24. Collection of residential bulk items will resume on the resident’s first service day, starting Monday, April 27.
The announcement indicated that there will likely be an abundance of bulk items to collect initially, so residents are asked to be patient with crews as they will collect as soon as possible until they can catch up.
As a reminder, the blue toter is for recycling only, i.e. plastic, cardboard, paper, etc. (no wood of any type).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.