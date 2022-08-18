The City of Greenville is accepting applications from organizations requesting funding for programs and activities supported by the municipal Hotel Occupancy Tax for FY 2022-2023.
The deadline for applying for funding is 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.
The city collects a Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) from hotels, bed & breakfasts, and other lodging facilities. Under state law, the revenue from the HOT may be used only to directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry.
Organizations submitting applications for funding must ensure that their program increases hotel occupancy and promotes tourism in Greenville.
Applications are available at City Hall located at 2821 Washington Street or on the city’s website. For more information contact (903) 457-3100.
The Greenville City Council in February approved $50,000 in disbursements to six local organizations that applied for HOT tax funding. The amounts were recommended by the city’s Tourism and Convention Advisory Board. Funding included:
-Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum – $20,000;
-Greenville Entertainment Series – $6,100;
-Dallas Symphony Orchestra – $9,400;
-U.S. Police Canine Assoc.– $3,000;
-Rotary Club of Greenville – $5,000;
-Longhorn Arena Events – $6,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.