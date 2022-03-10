The local retail economy continues to show impressive strength with Greenville again reporting a record collection of sales tax revenue for the month, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said business has been impressive across the state.
“State sales tax collections continued to surge and reached an all-time February high, with receipts from all major economic sectors coming in well above year-ago levels,” Hegar said in a report issued March 1. “Business and consumer spending remain robust, with receipts from most sectors having strongly surpassed pre-pandemic levels.”
The city of Greenville reported receiving just over $834,000 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, an increase of 18.59% from the $703,000 collected in March 2021. The March 2022 revenue also exceeded the $609,734 received in March 2020 and the almost $590,000 collected in March 2019.
Year to date, Greenville has taken in a record $3 million, 25.78% more than the $2.44 million received through March of last year. Greenville had collected almost $2.18 million through March 2020 and about $1.99 million through March 2019.
The March sales tax rebate payment represents the city’s portion of sales taxes collected by local merchants in January and reported to the Comptroller's office in February. Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.
