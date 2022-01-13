People keeping dogs in the city of Greenville deemed to be “dangerous” will have to carry $500,000 in liability insurance instead of $100,000 in coverage, the Greenville City Council decided Tuesday as it approved revisions to a city a ordinance.
“Unfortunately, $100,000 doesn’t go as far as it used to if someone gets injured,” said Brandon Krodle, the city’s supervisor of animal control. “So we’ve raised that to $500,000, which is thought to be a barrier to someone having a dangerous dog and being able to get that insurance.”
Krodle told the council there have not been many instances of dog attacks in Greenville; however, he noted one case in which a police officer had been attacked.
The designation of a “dangerous” dog is not based on a certain breed; rather it targets dogs that have a history of attacking people, according to Krodle.
“These are all dogs that have really hurt somebody,” he said.
Along with having to purchase more liability insurance, owners of dangerous dogs also must place an identifying microchip in the dog, sterilize the animal and agree to an annual inspection of the premises where the dog is kept.
Also, if a dangerous dog gets out of its enclosure and is seized by the city, the animal’s owner has only 15 days to appeal the city’s action instead of 30. The ordinance also adds violations if a dangerous dog does get out of its enclosure and injures someone. “We can actually ask a judge to put the dog to sleep. Before we didn’t have anything in our ordinance … that’s a penalty if the dog gets out after we’ve already declared it dangerous,” Krodle said.
Regarding another animal issue, the council heard comments from two citizens, Cherie Gann of Greenville and Lee Martin of Cumby, who complained that puppies were being sprayed down with cold water at the city animal shelter. The spray downs have left puppies cold and shivering and the practice could be construed as inhumane, said Gann. The puppies should be removed before the other dogs are sprayed down, they said.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Jerry Ransom told Gann and Martin that he’d welcome their input in future discussions about operations at the animal shelter.
