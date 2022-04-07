Merchants in Greenville continue their streak of hitting new benchmarks as the city reported another monthly record in its collection of sales tax rebate revenue.
The most recent report stands in sharp contrast to the same point in 2021, when economies in Greenville and the rest of North Texas were still recovering from the impact of Winter Storm Uri. The arctic-like weather event forced many businesses to close during a week in February 2021.
The brief winter episode in February this year, however, did little to curb customers from making purchases at local stores and restaurants. Year-to-date collections in 2022 remain well ahead of the pace set in 2021, according to a report issued this week by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. Statewide, sales tax revenue is up 37.2 percent over comparable collections last year, Hegar’s office reported.
The surging sales tax revenue points to a strong economy.
“State sales tax collections reached a new high for the month of March, with exceptionally strong growth evident across all major economic sectors,” Hegar said in a report issued Monday. “Surging consumer spending as the omicron wave recedes — supported by strong employment and wage growth and savings accumulated during the pandemic — spurred double-digit growth in receipts from almost all retail segments. Receipts from segments stimulated by pandemic spending patterns, including online general merchandisers and home improvement, furniture and sporting goods stores, continue to exhibit very strong growth, while receipts from clothing and accessories stores and electronics and appliance stores, segments depressed by the pandemic, continue to rebound.”
Continued strong revenue from sale tax rebates is helping to fill the city of Greenville’s coffers.
Greenville is poised to receive a sales tax payment of a little more than $756,000 this month, a 34.52% increase from the almost $569,000 collected in April 2021. The previous record for April occurred in 2016, when $681,564 was collected.
The figures released Wednesday reflect the portion of sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses in February, which were reported to the Comptroller’s Office in March and distributed in April.
For the fiscal year to date, Greenville has taken in sales tax revenue of a little more than $3.8 million, a 27.43% increase from the $3 million collected through April 2021. Greenville had received $2.75 million through April 2020.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, that feed the city’s general fund. A small percentage of the city’s sales tax revenue funds the 4A economic development corporation.
