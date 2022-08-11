The City of Greenville reported another record in the amount of sales tax rebate revenue it is collecting this summer.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the increase is not just due to inflation.
"July state sales tax collections showed continued vigorous growth from non-retail sectors," Hegar said.
The report issued Wednesday revealed the August sales tax rebate payments, representing the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in June and reported to the Comptroller's office in July. Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed a city's general fund.
"The sharpest increase from a year ago was once again in receipts from oil and gas mining, but receipts from the construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors were also up by double digits for the eighth consecutive month,” Hegar said. "Receipts from retail trade and restaurants increased at a moderate pace, with some retail segments showing no growth or declining from a year ago as pent-up demand from the pandemic wanes and consumer spending priorities shift in response to inflation.”
Greenville received just over $1 million this month, representing an increase of 11.22% from the more than $963,000 collected in August 2021.
For the year to date, Greenville has taken in $7.75 million, representing an increase of 15.87% from the almost $6.9 million received in August 2021.
The city received more than $858,000 in sales tax rebate revenue in August 2020 and had taken in just under $5.7 million collected through the same point in August 2020.
