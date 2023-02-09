Local merchants apparently experienced a bit of a slump in business during the Christmas shopping season as the City of Greenville’s collection of sales tax revenue generated in December showed a decline from the previous year, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
The city is receiving almost $1.16 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, a decline of 8.16% from the $1.26 million collected in February 2022. The figure represents sales made in December and reported in January.
The most recent total, despite being down from last year, still is an improvement over 2021 and 2020. Greenville received $965,000 in 2021 and $855,000 received during February 2020.
For the calendar year to date, Greenville has taken in $2.12 million, 5.28% less more than the almost $2.24 million received through February of last year. Greenville had collected almost $1.74 million through February 2021 and about $1.57 million through February 2020.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 9.3 percent more than in February 2022.
Earlier this month, Hegar said the state’s economy, while still strong, appeared to slow a bit at the end of 2022.
“While state sales tax collections reached another all-time high, it is important to note that the rate of growth from the previous year was the lowest in the 22 months since the end of pandemic restrictions,” Hegar said on Feb. 1. “This reflects slowing in the rate of inflation and slowing growth in real economic activity as well. Unfortunately, inflation continues to erode the purchasing power of Texas consumers as the consumer price index rate for December was 6.5 percent.”
