After a one-month dip, the city of Greenville is again seeing a sizable gain in sales tax rebate revenue.
Increases in sales tax revenue this month are being noted across Texas, according to state Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
“Strong, double-digit growth was seen once again in sectors driven primarily by business spending, with receipts from the oil and gas mining sector continuing to exhibit particularly robust growth compared to a year ago,” Hegar said. “Receipts from the construction and wholesale trade sectors also continue to show strong growth.”
Greenville received $903,140 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, an increase of 5.48% from the $881,781 that came in in June 2021. For the year to date, Greenville has brought in $5.77 million, 17.66% higher than the $4.9 million received through June 2021.
The June sales tax rebate payment represents the city's portion of sales taxes collected at local merchants in April and reported to the Comptroller's office in May.
“Receipts from the services sector posted another substantial gain compared to the same month last year,” Hegar said. “Spending at sporting events and concerts was especially strong last month as consumers continue to spend more on live entertainment after being restricted during the pandemic. Receipts from restaurants also increased compared to May 2021.”
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, that supply the city's general fund.
