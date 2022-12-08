The City of Greenville received an early Christmas present in the form of its December sales tax rebate, according to a report issued Wednesday by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Greenville will receive sales tax revenue of $960,653 this month, an increase of 8.67% from the almost $884,000 it received in December 2021.
The Comptroller’s Office tracks 12-month sales totals between Nov. 1 and Oct. 31 annually.
During that period, Greenville collected $11.6 million, an increase of 12.43% from the $10.33 million collected though the same timeframe a year earlier.
Sales taxes are a chief revenue component for the city’s general fund. The taxes are collected by local businesses, sent to the state, and a percentage is returned to municipalities. Business growth is a key factor in keeping sales tax revenues robust.
Greenville’s fast food restaurant sector is seeing growth with its second McDonald’s restaurant expected to open by the end of the month.
A new McDonald’s under construction near the intersection of Wesley Street and the Interstate 30 service road is scheduled to open its doors Dec. 28. The owner of the new restaurant and the existing McDonald’s at 4705 Moulton St. said both locations will remain open. The new restaurant is being built in response to a residential development that will include more than 350 homes, which is being built less than a mile away, he said.
Across the state, sales tax revenue in December is up. Some of that increase, however, stems from inflation.
Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.96 billion in November, the highest monthly collection on record and 11.2 percent more than in November 2021. The majority of November sales tax revenue is based on sales made in October and remitted to the agency in November.
“With persistently elevated inflation continuing to drive prices — and consequently revenues — higher, November sales tax collections were once again led by growth in non-retail sectors, with mining sector receipts showing the largest percentage increase from a year ago,” Hegar said.
From a revenue standpoint, the full impact of the local holiday shopping season will be better understood when sales tax rebate statements — which reflect December sales — are posted in February.
