A string of monthly records for the collection of sales tax revenues has come to an end. The City of Greenville saw a slight dip this month in revenue when compared with May 2021.
Still, the city’s sales tax revenue remains robust, and Greenville’s fiscal year-to-date total is significantly larger than at the same point in 2021.
The city took in just over $1 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, a decrease of about $8,500 from May 2021, which had set a record for the month.
Greenville received little more than $727,000 in May 2020 and almost $758,000 in May 2019.
Year-to-date, Greenville has taken in almost $4.84 million, an increase of 20.33 percent from the $4 million collected through May 2021. In May 2020, Greenville took in almost $3.48 million.
The May sales tax rebate payment represents sales taxes collected by local merchants in March and reported to the Texas Comptroller's Office in April.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of municipal revenue. Those revenues along with property taxes make up the lion’s share of the city's general fund.
