The city of Greenville is seeking an engineering consultant as its council considers re-instating impact fees.
At their meeting last Tuesday, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of beginning the request for qualification process to find an engineering consulting firm for the job.
The re-instating of impact fees was recommended by multiple residents, last year, when the city’s economic development agreement with the Stainback Organization was being considered and eventually approved.
Impact fees are fees that are imposed by a city government on new or proposed development projects to pay for all or a portion of the costs of providing public services to the development.
Greenville first implemented impact fees back in 2004 as part of the Greenville Comprehensive Plan 2025, but in 2015, the city council unanimously voted in favor of eliminating them to encourage developers to start new commercial projects.
At the city council’s last meeting – which was conducted remotely via video conference, to help ensure proper social distancing – Greenville City Planner Letora Anderson presented general information about impact fees and the RFQ process. In her presentation, she explained that the scope of the engineering consultant’s services would be:
• To analyze current conditions, infrastructure requirements, and new systems
• To analyze current and future land use
• To calculate preliminary fees
• To creation a land-use assumptions report, and
• To prepare the city’s impact fee capital improvement plan
Anderson estimated that the cost of the engineering consulting firm’s services would be between $90,000 and $150,000.
At a city council work session back on Jan. 28, Anderson estimated that over the four years since impact fees were eliminated, that the city has missed out on a combined $2 million in revenue that could have been spent on capital improvements. She also noted that the following nearby cities currently impose impact fees: Royse City, Fate, Rockwall, Rowlett, Heath, Farmersville, Princeton and McKinney.
In the months since the council started discussing the possibility of bringing back impact fees, one of the main concerns has been the effect it would have on development projects that are already underway.
At the work session in January, City Attorney Daniel Ray explained that if impact fees were to be re-instated, that an “exact point of grandfathering” would have to be decided upon, and that decisions would have to be made about “that grey area where someone may have bought the land but they don’t have plans drawn up yet.”
