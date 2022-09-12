Businesses in Greenville had another strong July as the city posted another substantial gain in sales tax revenue during the month, according to a report issued Thursday by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The city’s year-to-date sales tax rebate revenue also remains significantly ahead of the same point in 2021, with several new businesses already under construction.
Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 13.1% more than in September 2021.
The city was to receive more than $962,000 this month, an increase of 4.16% from the almost $924,000 received in September of last year.
Year-to-date, Greenville has collected about $8.71 million, an increase of 14.45% from the $7.61 million taken in through September 2021.
The September payments represent the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses in July and reported to the Comptroller’s Office in August.
The report from the same point next year should reflect the sales tax revenue collected from the Roadster Travel Center under construction at 3000 Interstate 30 East, next to the Lamar Street overpass. The travel center is expected to also include a new International House of Pancakes and Sonic restaurants.
Work is also underway on a new McDonald’s restaurant in the 7600 block of Wesley Street.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city's general fund.
A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
