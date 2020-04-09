The city of Greenville recorded a dip in the amount of sales tax rebate revenue it received this month, when compared to the same time one year ago, according to a report issued Wednesday by the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
While the year to date collections remain well ahead of the 2019 figures, that may not be the case in the future, as businesses continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greenville was to receive a sales tax payment of $577,399.58 this month, representing a decrease of 2.58 percent from the $592,721.19 received in April 2019. The record for the month of $681,563.86 was collected in April 2016.
The figures released Wednesday reflect the portion of sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses in February, which were reported to the comptroller’s office in March.
For the fiscal year so far, Greenville has taken in sales tax rebate revenue of a little more than $2.75 million, representing an increase of 6.65 percent from the $2.58 million received through April 2019.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city’s general fund. A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
In a report issued April 2, Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.69 billion in March, 2.9 percent more than in March 2019.
“The modest growth in state sales tax revenue was led by collections from the retail trade sector, while collections from oil- and gas-related sectors declined from a year ago,” Hegar said. “While some businesses may have begun to experience slowing traffic in late February, formal social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic were not adopted until well into March, and the impact of those measures would not be reflected in this month’s sales tax collections based on February sales.”
The Comptroller’s Certification Revenue Estimate released last October had projected a 4.8 percent increase in sales tax revenue in fiscal year 2020.
“We expect that future sales tax revenue will be drastically affected because much of the economy has been shut down to combat the coronavirus pandemic and because of the negative impact of a global oil price war,” Hegar said.
