Maybe it was due to some early Christmas shopping or the fact that Greenville has opened multiple liquor stores during 2021, but the city recorded significant gains in the amount of sales tax rebate revenue it collected this month when compared to one year ago.
The city’s sales tax revenues for the previous fiscal year also easily set another record, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
The agency released the December monthly sales and use tax report earlier this month which represents the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in October and were reported to the Comptroller’s Office in November. The report was the last to be issued for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.
The Comptroller’s Office tracks 12-month sales totals between Nov. 1 and Oct. 31 annually, while cities track the sales between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30.
The full results of the local holiday shopping season will be known when the sales tax rebate statement is released in February.
But Hegar’s report issued Wednesday indicated the city will receive a sales tax payment of almost $884,000, representing an increase of 21.7% from the $726,500 collected during December 2020.
During the past 12 months, the City of Greenville received just over $10.3 million in sales tax rebate revenue, a new yearly record and 19.16% above the $8.7 million it collected through the same point one year ago.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, that feed the city’s general fund. A portion of sales tax revenue is rededicated toward the city’s 4A economic development corporation.
In a report issued Dec. 1, Hegar said collections from the retail trade sector have remained strong for most of the pandemic.
“Receipts from electronics and appliance stores had the sharpest increase compared to a year ago, while receipts from home improvement and furniture and home furnishing stores, already elevated last year by pandemic-induced shifts in consumer spending, again had double-digit percentage gains from a year ago,” Hegar said. “Receipts from clothing stores and sporting goods stores also had double-digit gains. Growth in spending at online merchandisers slowed in comparison to other sectors but still achieved growth year-over-year.”
Hegar announced he was sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $936 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 18.4 percent more than in December 2020.
