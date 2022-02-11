The city of Greenville received a final Christmas present this week, namely another monthly record in sales tax rebate revenue.
A report issued Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s Office indicated collections for the fiscal year 2022 to-date are also well ahead of the totals from a year earlier.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 16.4% more than in February 2021.
The city was to receive a sales tax rebate payment of $1.26 million this month, representing an increase of 30.51% from the more than $965,000 received in 2021 and also well above the more than $855,000 received during February 2020.
The figures represent the city's portion of sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses during December and reported to the Comptroller's Office in January.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city's general fund. A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
So far this fiscal year, the city has received almost $2.24 million in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 28.69% from the almost $1.74 million collected through February 2021. Greenville had received about $1.57 million through February 2020.
