The City of Greenville has received a significant federal grant that will help pay for a new road at Majors Field Airport, which in turn will allow for the expansion of hangar space and potentially hundreds of jobs.
City officials joined Thursday morning with representatives with L3Harris and the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) to announce the $1.25 million grant. Mayor Jerry Ransom said it will boost plans to expand the airport into a regional facility. Additionally, L3Harris intends to expand its operations in an area of the airport where multiple hangars are leased to both corporate and private tenants.
Ransom noted that Jim Bob Grove, senior director with the L3Harris plant at Majors Field, has spoken of the need for additional hangars.
“He told me last week their hangars are brim full, there is no available space,” Ransom said, adding that the city will be able to fulfill its goal of developing general aviation facilities and providing more hangar space.
“We currently have a wait list of about 20 T-hangars, and I know personally of about five or six people with larger aircraft, small jets, that want hangar space to make L3Harris their base of operation,” Ransom said.
“It (adding more hangars) will be a game-changer at this airport,” Grove agreed.
Ransom said that expanding hangar space will be a sizable economic boost.
“We’re anticipating a total of 400 more jobs and $40 million in private investment,” Ransom said. “It is a great day to be in Greenville.”
The city requested funding from the EDA at the end of 2022 to assist with construction of a new roadway alignment to the existing Majors Road at the airport. The new road will be constructed about 1,200 feet south of the existing Majors Road and bordered to the west by FM 2101, which currently ties into the existing Majors Road to the east.
The total length of the new, four-lane undivided roadway will be approximately 2,000 feet and will also involve installing a new sanitary sewer main and water main along the roadway. Provisions would be made for future developments to connect to the infrastructure without damaging the roadway.
Construction on the new roadway was already in progress Thursday morning.
EDA Regional Director George Ayala was on hand to officially award the funding.
“Everybody wants a grant, but not everybody gets a grant,” he said, adding the city’s partnership with L3Harris and support from the community during the application phase helped Greenville get over the top.
“I applaud you,” Ayala said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.