As Greenville’s city planner works to develop a new comprehensive plan, the city has released a survey, asking residents’ opinions on what city staff and the city council should prioritize in terms of development.
The comprehensive plan will be a long-range planning document, meant to convey a “vision” or “unique identity” for the community.
The survey can be taken online at https://bit.ly/2AcBZRY, and contains questions dealing with the following development considerations:
• Overall satisfaction with Greenville as a place to live, raise a family, conduct business or retire;
• The importance of good schools, arts and cultural activities, and having a “sense of safety;”
• Things that may be important for Greenville’s economic growth, such as addressing traffic congestion, training centers for employees, and setting a competitive tax rate;
• What residents consider to be characteristics of a strong, viable downtown, such as restored historical buildings, supporting the farmer’s market, offering lofts and other residential options, opening more office spaces, offering more entertainment, or more parking spaces;
• Overall satisfaction with the city’s parks and playgrounds;
• How big of an issue is traffic congestion; and
• The quality of Greenville’s streets and sidewalks, as well as walkability and bikeability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.