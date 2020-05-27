Survey posted

As Greenville’s city planner works to develop a new comprehensive plan, the city has released a survey, asking residents’ opinions on what city staff and the city council should prioritize in terms of development.

As Greenville’s city planner works to develop a new comprehensive plan, the city has released a survey, asking residents’ opinions on what city staff and the city council should prioritize in terms of development.

The comprehensive plan will be a long-range planning document, meant to convey a “vision” or “unique identity” for the community.

The survey can be taken online at https://bit.ly/2AcBZRY, and contains questions dealing with the following development considerations:

• Overall satisfaction with Greenville as a place to live, raise a family, conduct business or retire;

• The importance of good schools, arts and cultural activities, and having a “sense of safety;”

• Things that may be important for Greenville’s economic growth, such as addressing traffic congestion, training centers for employees, and setting a competitive tax rate;

• What residents consider to be characteristics of a strong, viable downtown, such as restored historical buildings, supporting the farmer’s market, offering lofts and other residential options, opening more office spaces, offering more entertainment, or more parking spaces;

• Overall satisfaction with the city’s parks and playgrounds;

• How big of an issue is traffic congestion; and

• The quality of Greenville’s streets and sidewalks, as well as walkability and bikeability.

Tags

Travis Hairgrove is a news reporter and features writer at the Herald-Banner and covers city government for many municipalities in Hunt County. To reach him outside of business hours, email THairgroveReporter@gmail.com.

Recommended for you