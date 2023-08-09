City leaders are poised to lower property tax rates for the eighth consecutive year while nearly every city department is asking for an increase in spending.
Funding those increases while lowering the tax rate is made possible by a spike in property values and sales tax revenues.
Property values in the city have risen by 49% while sales tax collections are up more than 6%, according to city records.
In a little over four weeks, the Greenville City Council will adopt 2023-24 property tax rate.
As presented at this Tuesday’s council meeting, the proposed rate is 55.9 cents per $100 of property valuation. This is both one cent lower per $100 valuation than the current rate (56.9 cents) and 2.03 cents below the calculated no-new-revenue rate (57.9282 cents).
If the proposed rate, or one lower, is approved Sept. 12, it will mark the eighth year in a row in which the city adopted a property tax rate lower than the previous year.
In addition to approving a new tax rate, the city council plans to adopt its new budget on Sept. 12. At the last few meetings, the council has been listening to representatives of various city departments as they’ve given their wish lists for the coming year. These proposed budgets and capital projects include:
Parks and Recreation
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the parks and recreation department was proposed at about $2.377 million, a 12.16 percent increase compared to the $2.117 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for parks and recreation include improvements to Oak Creek Park ($259,850), the installation of downtown solar lights ($242,522) and improved restrooms at Warren and Oak Creek Park ($150,000).
Community Development
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the community development department was proposed at $1.3 million, a 19.52 percent increase compared to the $1.09 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for community development include the hiring of a geographic information systems analyst ($94,768) and buying a new rotary mower ($7,500).
Library
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the William Walworth Harrison Public Library was proposed at $841,865, a 9.13 percent increase compared to the $771,257 set for the library the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the library include a mobile classroom/book mobile ($255,904) and a smaller book mobile van ($80,000). They’re also wanting to expand their staff with an additional circulation assistant ($52,755) and circulation tech ($52,755).
Animal Control
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the animal control department was proposed at $630,000, an 8.62 percent increase compared to the $540,279 set for the department the previous year.
Animal control did not request any additional personnel or other purchases.
Convention and Visitors Bureau
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the convention and visitors bureau was proposed at $670,439, a 6.6 percent increase compared to the $628,929 set for the bureau the previous year.
Fire Department
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the Greenville Fire Department was proposed at about $8.49 million, a 9.77 percent increase compared to the $7.73 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the fire department include a fire truck on a pay-as-you-go plan ($300,000), new fire station generators ($150,000) and new automated external defibrillators ($60,000)
Police
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the Greenville Police Department was proposed at almost $11.295 million, a 12.51 percent increase compared to the $10.019 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the police department include a new Lenco BearCat SWAT vehicle ($339,388), hiring three more full-time police officers ($286,569) a full-time sergeant ($142,904).
Streets and Traffic
The total budget for maintenance and operations for streets and traffic was proposed at about $2.46 million, a 7.6 percent increase compared to the $2.287 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for streets and traffic include buying three small dump trucks ($414,000), continuing its drainage program ($300,000) as well as its valley/gutter/sidewalk program ($250,000).
Engineering
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the engineering department was proposed at $335,733, a 2.32 percent increase compared to the $328,121 set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the engineering department include a new design table ($12,000).
Water Treatment
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the water treatment department was proposed at almost $4.013 million, which is a 29.69 percent increase compared to the $3.094 million set for the department the previous year.
Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection
The total budget for maintenance and operations for water distribution and wastewater collection was proposed at about $6.037 million, a 13.58 percent increase compared to the $5.315 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for water distribution include a main line replacement near Walmart ($192,000), a large dump truck ($180,000) and hiring two more full-time utility workers ($142,641).
Wastewater Treatment
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the wastewater treatment department was proposed at just over $2.4 million, an 11.95 percent increase compared to the $2.146 million set for the department the previous year.
Combined capital projects that were proposed for the water treatment and wastewater treatment departments include an additional water treatment plant ($85.714 million), an expansion to the wastewater treatment plant ($44.473 million) and upgrades at Industrial Park ($40.9 million).
Airport
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the municipal airport was proposed at $262,168, an 18.84 percent increase compared to the $220,609 set for the airport the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the airport include a new south ramp ($2 million) and a some land clearing to accommodate growth ($477,150).
Information Technology
The total budget for maintenance and operations for information technology was proposed at about $1.414 million, a .84 percent increase compared to the $1.426 million set for the IT the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the city’s IT department simply include any computers or other components that might need to be replaced ($50,000).
