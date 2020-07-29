For the first time in two years, the West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Greenville.
The city is planning on conducting spraying insecticide tonight and the next two nights to control the situation.
In a statement issued Wednesday it was reported trapped mosquitoes in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will begin in the area tonight at 7 p.m. and will continue Thursday and Friday weather permitting. The spraying will take about three to four hours. And it is recommended residents stay indoors.
The city is advising that to avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as active ingredient generally give longer protection.
Additional information is available at http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/720/Mosquito-Prevention
Do not spray repellent on skin under clothing. Do not use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile
Map shows the area to be sprayed.
It is the first planned spraying for West Nile in Greenville since August 2018.
