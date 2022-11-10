After an extended streak that saw significant gains each month, the City of Greenville will receive only a slight increase in sales tax revenue for November when compared with the amount collected a year earlier.
However, the city remains well ahead in revenues for the year to date, according to a report issued Wednesday from the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The city was to receive more than $962,000 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, an increase of 1.54% from the $948,000 received in November 2021. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in $10.66 million, an increase of 12.79% from the $9.45 million collected through the same point one year earlier, according to the Comptroller’s Office.
Sales taxes and property taxes make up the lion’s share of a city’s general fund. A slice of the city’s sales taxes also funds its 4A economic development corporation.
Earlier this month Hegar said statewide sales tax revenue totaled $3.82 billion in October, 11.9 percent more than in October 2021. The majority of October sales tax revenue is based on sales made in September and remitted to the agency in October.
“Rapid growth in state sales tax revenue was again led by business spending,” Hegar said. “Double-digit growth in receipts continued from the mining, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors, fueled in part by high inflation in the prices of building materials and other business inputs.”
The figures represent sales taxes collected at Greenville retailers in September and reported to the Comptroller’s Office in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.