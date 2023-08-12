This coming Tuesday, both the Greenville City Council and the Greenville ISD School Board plan to vote on calling special elections for proposed bond projects.
If called, the bond election for the city will be for its proposed $65 million recreation facilities project – which includes both a new 100,000-square-foot recreation center located at the Greenville SportsPark and a 25,000-square-foot expansion to the existing Reecy Davis, Sr. Recreation Center.
As for GISD, the district is planning to call elections for three propositions, each for a specific major facility project – with Proposition 1 being for a $120 million 1,400-student capacity middle school that serves grades 6-8; Proposition 2 being for a $36.4 million 500-student capacity early childhood center; and Proposition 3 being for $41.6 million-worth of renovations to Greenville High School as well as some district-wide improvements.
With both the city council and the school board expected to call their respective bond elections Tuesday, the ultimate fate of each of the bonds will be up to Greenville voters on Nov. 7.
For the city’s proposed new recreation center, representatives of Barker Rinker Seacat (BRS) Architecture spoke at the July 25 city council meeting, where they repeatedly emphasized the potential of using the new recreation facility as a way to both keep local residents from going elsewhere for recreation and also draw people in from outside the area for tournaments and other events, with the goal of energizing Greenville’s economy.
Meanwhile, BRS Architecture described the proposed expansion and improvements to the Reecy Davis Recreation Center as being geared toward it being a “community focused recreation center” so that “while the Sportspark facility is potentially being used for tournaments,” Reecy Davis can continue to be an “asset to the community where people can come and gather.”
Listed features for the project include:
At Sportspark Recreation Center
• Drop-in basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts
• Indoor walking/jogging track
• Multi-generational game lounge
• Fitness area/cardio workout
• Indoor playground
• Indoor leisure pool
• Lazy river/current channel
• Open swim/lap lanes
• Child watch free with resident membership
• Dry sauna
At Reecy Davis Recreation Center
• Drop-in basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts
• Fitness area/cardio workout
• Multi-generational game lounge
• Teen lounge
Meanwhile, on the Greenville ISD side of things, if a bond election is called, it will be the district’s third attempt after the previous two (in May and November of 2022) both failed.
It is worth noting, however, that GISD’s most recent attempt at passing a bond was a narrow loss of 49.22% to 50.78% (a difference of only 140 out of 8,920 votes).
With such a large segment of Greenville’s voters apparently supporting the previous bond proposal, the district has been considering giving it another try.
“I have been approached by community members who say they want a bond,” GISD School Board President Aletha Kruse said at an open-to-the-community “coffee talk” discussion in May.
In an effort to offer voters more flexibility in deciding which major projects they specifically support, the district is trying a multi-proposition approach this time, Kruse explained at a “town hall-style” school board meeting in June.
Like the previous two GISD bond elections, the two prospective bond projects that were identified by a community advisory committee as being top priority are a proposed new middle school and early childhood center – as both existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating, and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
While the general designs for proposed new middle school and early childhood center will be the same as was presented in the previous two bond elections, one major difference will be the proposed location of the new middle school.
This is because the previous proposed location was nestled against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street and just east of a new development off of Old Dallas Highway, which proved to be a sticking point for voters who lived in and around those neighborhoods.
Currently, the district's proposed location for the new middle school, if approved by voters, is some land the district already owns near the Lamar Elementary School campus.
“We believe that more people will be for that location because it’s not right smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood,” Kruse said.
As for Greenville ISD’s third proposition, which includes renovations to Greenville High School, one of the main recommended components to the project is the removal of the lockers (since student use few books these days due to modern technology), to “recapture” the area for more instructional/collaborative space.
Other proposed improvements to the high school include renovated restrooms, updated lighting, replacing air conditioning units, and replacing about 8,000 square feet of roof.
Also included under GISD’s Proposition 3 are several improvements to elementary schools across the district as well as to Travis Intermediate School. These proposed projects are:
• Bowie Elementary School – New paint, a sign with an electronic marquee, playground shading and picnic tables, an update landscape, and more parking spaces.
• Carver Elementary School – New carpet and tiling, a new gym floor, emergency lighting, new paint, bathroom upgrades, padding on the gym walls and bleachers, playground fencing and equipment, and a new divider wall on the school’s stage.
• Crockett Elementary School – New electrical panel, new boilers, new carpet and tiling, new HVAC, and new paint.
• Lamar Elementary School – Fire panel, new carpet and tile, new HVAC, parking lot lighting, new paint, and improvements to the playground.
• Travis Intermediate School – New boiler, new carpet, new painting, new HVAC, parking lot improvements, and adding a bus lane.
As mentioned earlier, both the Greenville City Council and Greenville ISD School Board plan to call the bond elections this coming Tuesday.
The city council’s special meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at the Greenville Municipal Building at 2821 Washington St., and the school board’s regular monthly meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.
