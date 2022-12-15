The Greenville City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to acquire 610 acres at a cost of $3.355 million for development of new water treatment facilities.
The cost of the land boils down to about $5,500 per acre. Along with water treatment, the property also will accommodate raw water reservoirs, detention ponds and related facilities.
The land is situated at the east end of Division Street and the north end of Long Branch Road within the city’s extra territorial jurisdiction. Its owners are Nicholas and Carla Martin. As part of the agreement, the Martins can lease back the property at $100 per year to pursue hunting and agricultural uses.
City consultants eyed several sites appropriate for expanding the city’s water treatment capabilities and determined that the Martin property was the best for a number of reasons, City Manager Summer Spurlock said.
The land purchase will allow the city to move forward on its plan to expand and improve its water treatment and distribution capabilities as Greenville grows.
Also Tuesday night, the council OK’d amending an agreement with the Greenville Municipal Police Association that will allow older officers to join the city’s police force.
Under the change, the maximum age for a beginning job with the police department increases from 45 to 55. The Greenville Police Department has been struggling with a shortage of police officers. It is believed that a maximum starting age of 45 is “preventing knowledgeable and experienced police officers” from applying in Greenville.
Police Chief Chris Smith told the council that, hopefully, Greenville can now hire experienced officers that have grown tired of working in the Metroplex.
