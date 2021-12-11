When the federal government turns on the spigot of water infrastructure dollars, Greenville will attempt to fill its glass.
Like most cities in Texas, Greenville could use a splash or two of those dollars to address portions of its potable water system.
Texas is expected to receive an estimated $2.9 billion over 10 years for water development projects, according to an analysis by the Dallas Morning News. The money will come from the more than $1 trillion infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress.
When asked to grade the city’s potable water treatment and delivery system, Public Works Director Press Tompkins gave Greenville a B.
“We’ve got excellent water,” said Tomkins, who notes that the city consistently receives the Texas Optimization Award for water quality. A challenge facing the city, however, is the age of many of the system’s components, especially in the northern part of the city.
“A lot of this infrastructure has not been upgraded in 30 or 40 years,” said Tompkins.
The city has already begun to address two major elements of its potable water system: its aging water treatment plant and the supply line that moves water from Lake Tawakoni to the city’s reservoirs north of the city.
Not long ago, the city issued certificates of obligations to fund construction of a new 21-mile line from Lake Tawakoni to its reservoirs. Tompkins pegged the cost of the project at $40 million to $50 million. The current 27-inch line is subject to ruptures when underlying soils shift, according to Tompkins.
“Press deals with several breaks in that line on an annual basis that cost about $100,000 to $150,000,” said Mayor Jerry Ransom. “It’s about $30,000 or $40,000 every time it has a break.”
The new line, which will be 36 inches in diameter, also will extend 800 feet further into the lake. It will be more reliable and supply the city with a higher volume of water. The older line will be rehabilitated to give the city a redundancy capability, according to Tompkins.
The treatment plant was last refurbished in 1994, according to City Manager Summer Spurlock. The city wants to upgrade and increase capacity at the plant, she said.
One of the challenges facing Greenville is that its water must be moved from the northern edge of town through aging mains to other portions of town, say the city officials. Any changes in water pressure and volume can create problems with the older mains.
As far as its overall supply of water, the city is in fine shape.
Greenville contracts with the Sabine River Authority and has an allotment of 19 million gallons a day. On average, it uses about 8 million a day, according to Tompkins. Greenville sells some of its remaining allotment to Caddo Mills, Shady Grove and Jacobia.
As for receiving federal infrastructure dollars for its water system, bringing federal dollars to Greenville is not a simple matter, according to Tompkins.
“The fallacy is they’re throwing money out there and we can just go pick it up; it is a tremendously onerous process to get federal dollars,” he said.
Still, the city has every intention of corralling some of that money.
City officials have wasted no time in discussing the matter with Greenville’s federal lobbyist as well as its representatives to Congress about getting access to infrastructure money, said Ransom.
