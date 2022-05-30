Micah McBay has been hired as Greenville’s new venue and tourism manager, City Manager Summer Spurlock announced this week.
The appointment follows the retirement earlier this year of former manager Kevin Banks.
McBay is originally from Chattanooga, Tenn., but grew up mainly in Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Ark. His career has taken him through multiple industries, including operations management, public education, Christian ministry, and as a restaurant owner and manager.
One constant throughout his career was a love for the arts, according to a City of Greenville news release.
Most recently, McBay served as director of modern worship for First United Methodist Church in Plano. He has helped develop visual storytelling for the church and led the worship band each week.
His philosophy for organizational management centers on people and their importance to healthy processes and growth. McBay firmly believes that when people are treated with kindness and respect, they will be strong team players who help an organization grow, the news release stated.
McBay’s work in operations management and the arts and his entrepreneurial drive and spirit led him to apply for venue and tourism manager in Greenville, the news release said. He hopes to bring his philosophy to Greenville and that this approach will help him develop relationships throughout the community to help him market the City of Greenville.
McBay holds degrees in music, history, and education. He most recently attended Texas A&M University-Commerce, where he received his master’s degree in theatre.
“We are pleased to welcome McBay to his new position with the City of Greenville and are confident he will continue the tradition of excellence the city has achieved,” stated the news release. McBay will join the city staff as of Wednesday, June 1.
