In a unanimous vote, the Greenville City Council on Tuesday selected BlackJack Disposal to be the city’s next commercial and residential disposal service.
The company will replace Waste Connections, which was one of three companies bidding for the service. The other company was Frontier Waste Solutions.
A council subcommittee composed of council members Ben Collins, T.J. Goss and Terry Thomas made the recommendation to select BlackJack.
Collins said the committee was impressed with the bids submitted by Frontier and BlackJack. They ultimately recommended BlackJack in part based on “our overall impression of the company.’
Said Goss: “We had an opportunity to be the main contract for a company, and with that I think it creates quite a bit of leverage” that may make it easier to address issues that may arise.
Tim Oliver, co-owner of BlackJack Disposal, a company based in Cash, said he and his partner have experience with the Greenville trash disposal market, having worked for a previous company that collected solid waste in Greenville.
BlackJack Disposal, he said, prides itself in customer service. Because the company is local, it has agility and the ability to make quick decisions and adjust should the need arise. In addition, all BlackJack trash trucks have cameras and updated technology, he said.
“I think we’re a great fit for the city; these are our neighbors and our friends,” he said.
John Gustafson, founder and president of Frontier Waste, which began operations in 2017, said he also has experience with trash collection in Greenville. He said his company’s bid was superior.
“We’ve got the best bid by a pretty substantial margin,” he told the council, adding that “our proposal over the first five years represents a savings of more than $4 million to the city of Greenville, $800,000 per year.
“We believe based on the current roll-off volumes that that number could be as high as $8 million,”Gustafson said.
Under the proposal submitted by BlackJack, trash will be collected twice per week at a cost of $22.05. Recyclables would be picked up once per week at a charge of $4.24, for a total of $26.29.
Under the existing contract, those same services run $22.41.
In other business, the council approved an expenditure of $21.13 million for the purchase of 10 miles of 36-inch fusible PVC pipe to use in the raw-water line project that will move water from Lake Tawakoni to Greenville.
The purchase will be funded by $50 million in certificate of obligation bonds approved by the City Council in 2021.
Also, the council ok’d a request by City Manager Summer Spurlock to approve a contract for engineering and surveying services with MTG Stovall Engineers and Surveyors.
The city has the need for private engineering services because of the recent dismissal of former Public Works Director Press Tompkins, who was a trained engineer.
The city will utilize MTG Stovall on project-by-project basis and pay for services based on an hourly rate schedule.
