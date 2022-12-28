By Hank Murphy
Herald-Banner Editor
The recent bout of sub-freezing temperatures played havoc with municipal water mains as the city fielded roughly 200 or so calls for water-related problems over the Christmas holiday, according to the Public Works Department.
One leak, which caused water to be shut off at the Municipal Building early this week, was repaired at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the city. On Wednesday morning, crews were still dealing with a break at Johnson and Jordan streets. The others, however, had all been repaired.
During a cold snap that lasted from Thursday Dec. 22 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, water crews responded to five breaks in water mains.
Those breaks were at the 4100 block of Caddo Street on Dec. 22; Stonewall and Webb on Dec. 23; King and Washington on Dec. 27, Oak and Lee on Dec. 27 and at Johnson and Jordan on Dec. 28, according to the Public Works Department.
Also, water customers in the 1100 to 2100 block of Walnut Street experienced low water pressure.
Water mains and services have a higher risk of breaking when exposed to dry or freezing weather conditions, according to the city.
Low temperatures sank into the single digits the night of Dec. 22 with a windchill reading of below zero. Temperatures stayed below freezing at night through Dec. 27.
The good news is that high temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s for the remainder of the week with a high of 72 forecast for Sunday.
