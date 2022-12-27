A number of residents in north Greenville are dealing with a loss of water to their homes as city crews work to repair several broken water mains, according to city officials.
According to the city's Public Works Department, several water mains have broken, including two downtown near the Municipal Building, which has been without water today since 10 a.m.
City crews found several breaks that were not reported by citizens, thanks to the improved SCADA system at the water treatment plant because they could not get water to a tower.
"Crews are working around the clock to make sure services are restored. We also have to be mindful that once they fix a break in one area we may have more down the line, especially in the downtown area because of the age of the infrastructure. We will get those repaired as fast as we can. We continue to work on so these problems can hopefully be prevented in the future," said a message from Public Works Director Press Tompkins, which was posted on FaceBook by District 3 Councilwoman Kristen Ciara Washington.
If you have any questions please be sure to call (903) 457-2948 for after hours water and sewer emergencies. Or call (903) 457-2948 GEUS water emergency. GEUS is available during business hours at (903)457-2800.
