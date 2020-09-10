Hunt County finally received the benefits of a cold front, along with a significant drenching, as a weather system passed through the area Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
No severe weather was reported with the front, which resulted in temperatures changing from feeling like late summer one day to fall the next. A warmer and drier weekend was part of National Weather Service forecast.
Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, recorded a high temperature of 88 degrees Wednesday. The heat index value, what it felt like when the humidity was factored in, reached 95 degrees before the rains came during the evening.
The arrival of a cold front had been predicted by meteorologists for several days, but it turned out to be an extremely slow moving system and, when it did arrive, brought often torrential downpours.
The airport received 3.29 inches of rain between 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday, along with a change in the wind direction from the gusts out of the south earlier in the week to a slight northerly breeze Thursday morning.
Temperatures had only reached the mid-60s as of press time Thursday and are expected to remain mild today. Once the clouds clear off this morning, the high was forecast to reach 81 degrees this afternoon.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a low around 67 tonight and a high near 88 Saturday. Temperatures Sunday and Monday are predicted to be close to 90, with light northeast winds.
